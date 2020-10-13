Pinnacle Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

PM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 82,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.