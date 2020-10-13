Pinnacle Bank Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,164. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

