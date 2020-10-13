Pinnacle Bank Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after purchasing an additional 474,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

