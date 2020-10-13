Pinnacle Bank Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 534,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

