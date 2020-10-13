Pinnacle Bank Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.70. 32,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

