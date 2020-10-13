Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53,056.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

JNJ traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

