Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 887,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,706,000 after purchasing an additional 116,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 792,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 152,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. 454,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

