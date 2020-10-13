Pinnacle Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 334,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

