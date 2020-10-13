Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $28,981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,742,000 after buying an additional 85,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

