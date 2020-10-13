Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 473,484 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

