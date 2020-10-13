Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 534,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

