Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 613,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

