Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 281,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 110,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 542,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

