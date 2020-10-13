PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 4.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.79. 55,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

