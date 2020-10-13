PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.95. 64,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

