Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,638 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.