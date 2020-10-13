PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.21.

PDCE opened at $12.61 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 25,089.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

