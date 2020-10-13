Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

