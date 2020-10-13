Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

