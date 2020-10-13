PANDORA A /S/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DNB Markets cut PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

