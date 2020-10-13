Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PEIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

PEIX stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

