Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.27 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.