OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get OTCMKTS:PIRGF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 26,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PIRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PIRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.