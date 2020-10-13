Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

OR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 15.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.