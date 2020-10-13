Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

