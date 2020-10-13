Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $6.50

Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.25 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Orla Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of ORRLF stock remained flat at $$4.54 during trading on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

