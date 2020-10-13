Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.46 ($15.83).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.32 and a 200-day moving average of €10.37.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

