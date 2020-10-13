Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTX. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Laidlaw cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

