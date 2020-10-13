ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.