ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of ON stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.58, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,008,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after buying an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

