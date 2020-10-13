NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Truist

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Truist from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

