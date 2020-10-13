NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

