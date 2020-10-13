NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NVR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,488.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,429.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,457.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,474.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

