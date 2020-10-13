Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.