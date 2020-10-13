Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.