Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

