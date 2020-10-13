Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NAC opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

