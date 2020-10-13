Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 110 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($196.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 119 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON NUC traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.27. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.