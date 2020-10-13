Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Radware (OTCMKTS:RDWR) Financial Contrast

Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nsav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nsav and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nsav N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $252.07 million 4.55 $22.57 million $0.57 42.89

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Nsav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nsav and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nsav 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Radware has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Nsav.

Profitability

This table compares Nsav and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nsav N/A N/A N/A Radware 7.12% 5.88% 3.80%

Risk & Volatility

Nsav has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats Nsav on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nsav

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

