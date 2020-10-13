NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $39.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NRG Energy stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

