NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $4,050.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

