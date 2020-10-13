Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,231.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,910 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 34,164.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novanta by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 243.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

