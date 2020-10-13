Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 29,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 173.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

