Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.20.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $314.42. 4,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.51. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

