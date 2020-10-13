Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

NOC traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.59. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.