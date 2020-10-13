Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NDLS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $353.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

