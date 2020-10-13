Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

