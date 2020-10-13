Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.33. 110,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.85.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.