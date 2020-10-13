Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NAVI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Navient by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Navient by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 409,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

