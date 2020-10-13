National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in AT&T by 4,390.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 70,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 770,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.